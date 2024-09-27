Hanuma Vihari Confident of Virat Kohli's Comeback Ahead of Australia Tour

India's middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari remains unfazed by the lean patch of stalwart Virat Kohli, expressing confidence in his return to form ahead of the highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Vihari dismissed concerns over Kohli's recent struggles, highlighting his track record and resilience.

In 2024, Kohli has featured in 15 matches for India, accumulating 319 runs at a subpar average of 18.76. Despite recording only one half-century, his performance in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa remains a standout. Kohli's form failed to impress in the opening Test against Bangladesh, scoring 6 and 17 in both innings.

Vihari, speaking as an expert for JioCinema and Sports18, emphasized the importance of Kohli regaining his mental space and routine. He expressed confidence that Kohli would rise to the occasion when needed most in Australia. Before heading to the series, Kohli aims to regain his rhythm in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur and the upcoming series against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)