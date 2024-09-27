Bad Light Halts Second Test Between India and Bangladesh

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings when bad light stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh managed to score 33 runs while losing the wicket of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made 31, in the nine overs that could be bowled after lunch. Due to deteriorating light conditions, the players were compelled to walk off the field.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored six, and Mominul Haque, who remained unbeaten on 40, were at the crease when play was stopped. The commencement of the second Test was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield following overnight rain. Notably, India had previously secured a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test held in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)