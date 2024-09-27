Left Menu

Barcelona Fans Face Ticket Ban After Racist Incident

Barcelona has been prohibited from selling tickets to their fans for their next Champions League away game due to racist behavior displayed by their supporters during a match against Monaco. They have also been fined 10,000 euros by UEFA and additionally face a suspended one-match ban.

27-09-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona have been prohibited from selling tickets to their fans for their next Champions League away game after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour during a match against Monaco, UEFA announced on Friday.

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has enforced a suspended disciplinary measure imposed by the UEFA Appeals Body on April 17, 2024. This measure, based on Article 26(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, bans FC Barcelona from selling tickets to its away supporters for their next UEFA competition match.

Aside from the ban, Barcelona received a 10,000-euro fine and face an additional one-match ticket sale ban that has been suspended for a year. Monaco defeated Barcelona 2-1 at the Louis-II stadium, and Barcelona's next away game is set to occur in Belgrade against Red Star on November 6.

