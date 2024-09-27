Argentina's Uphill Battle Against South Africa in Rugby Championship Finale

Argentina faces a challenging final match of the Rugby Championship against hosts South Africa. With slim chances of securing the championship, captain Julian Montoya refuses to give up hope. The team moved to within five points of leaders South Africa by winning 29-28 last weekend in Santiago del Estero.

This weekend's return clash at the Mbombela Stadium represents Argentina's first chance to win the annual southern hemisphere title. However, they need to score three tries more than the reigning world champions and beat them by more than seven points to clinch the championship in South Africa's backyard.

Montoya stressed the importance of focusing on game improvement rather than the result. This approach, he believes, has led them to win three games in this season's Rugby Championship, a first in their history. He emphasized the need for better scrummages against South Africa's strong pack, adding to their preparation for their toughest match yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)