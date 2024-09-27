Highlights in Sports: Sky Fires Weatherspoon, Parkrun's Phenomenon, and More

Following a season of unmet expectations, the Chicago Sky have relieved head coach Teresa Weatherspoon of her duties, marking a significant shift for the team.

Meanwhile, Parkrun celebrates its 20th year with massive participation. What began modestly in London's Bushy Park has now become a global fitness phenomenon.

In football, Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride and New York Giants' Malik Nabers will sit out upcoming games due to concussions. In another notable sports headline, Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball is set for auction despite ownership disputes.

Additional sports briefs include MLB division title wins and significant player injuries across several leagues, including the NFL fine imposed on New Orleans Saints rookie Khristian Boyd for a hit on Eagles WR DeVonta Smith.

