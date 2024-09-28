FIFA Suspends Argentina's Goalkeeper for Offensive Behaviour
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez has been suspended for two matches by FIFA due to offensive behaviour. He will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia. The suspension is related to incidents in recent matches against Chile and Colombia, including making a lewd gesture and hitting a camera.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez has been suspended for two matches by FIFA for 'offensive behaviour', according to a statement by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Friday. Martinez will not participate in Argentina's next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper's suspension follows incidents in matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. During the game against Chile, which was his first after winning the Copa America in the United States, Martinez celebrated with a lewd gesture using the trophy, similar to his actions after Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar.
Following Argentina's loss to Colombia, the 32-year-old goalkeeper struck a local television camera. The AFA stated, 'Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play', expressing their disagreement with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
