Massive Showdown: West Indies Face India in T20 World Cup Quarterfinal

Despite recent struggles, Varun Chakravarthy remains the top T20 bowler as West Indies prepare to face India in a crucial World Cup quarterfinal. Coach Daren Sammy emphasizes respect and preparation against the formidable opposition, while highlighting Shimron Hetmyer's growth as a key player for West Indies.

Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:15 IST
Varun Chakravarthy's recent form may have dipped, but the West Indies coach Daren Sammy insists the Indian bowler still reigns as the world's top T20 bowler. As West Indies face India in a virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens, Chakravarthy's performance looms large in strategic preparations.

The stakes are high, with the winner heading to the semifinals against England. Sammy stressed the 'massive' significance of the match, acknowledging India's past dominance but hoping to flip the script with a strong performance and support from the 80,000-strong crowd.

West Indies' campaign saw a blip against South Africa, but they've remained resilient. Shimron Hetmyer's maturity as a third-order batsman could be pivotal, offering West Indies a shot at advancing further in the tournament, as they aim to replicate their success from a decade ago.

