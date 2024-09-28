Francesco Bagnaia Triumphs in Thrilling Indonesian MotoGP Sprint

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia clinched the sprint victory at the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Saturday, narrowing the gap with Jorge Martin in the world championship standings after the Pramac Racing rider crashed while leading.

The Italian Ducati star amassed 329 points after his triumph in the sweltering conditions at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, trailing Martin by just 12 points going into Sunday's crucial race. Bagnaia surged forward from fourth to second off the starting line, seizing the lead when Martin, who earlier set a lap record in pole, disastrously crashed on the first lap.

After taking the lead, Bagnaia cruised to victory, finishing ahead of Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini and Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez. "We gained 12 points, so thanks to Jorge's mistake, we're back in contention," said Bagnaia. "Although this weekend's start wasn't ideal, I learned a lot during qualifying and the race. When I saw Jorge crash, I decided to play it safe, and I'm delighted with the result."

(With inputs from agencies.)