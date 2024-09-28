Top Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Faces Potential Ban Amidst Steroid Allegations

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Saturday that it has appealed a decision to not ban top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner, who tested positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March.

WADA is seeking a ban of one to two years for the U.S. Open champion. The ban will not be backdated, meaning Sinner could retain his Grand Slam titles. The announcement came as Sinner was playing against Roman Safiullin at the China Open in Beijing.

Sinner tested positive twice in March but was cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent tribunal on Aug. 20, which accepted Sinner's claim that the substance entered his system unintentionally via his physiotherapist. Sinner's physiotherapist allegedly used a spray containing the banned steroid to treat their own cut finger, which then inadvertently involved Sinner.

WADA has now taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, arguing that the tribunal's findings of 'no fault or negligence' were incorrect. WADA is seeking a fresh verdict, which might be expedited within a few months, although the issue might not be resolved by January, when Sinner is expected to defend his Australian Open title.

Sinner has faced this kind of scrutiny before. His case is reminiscent of Maria Sharapova's, who tested positive for a newly-banned substance and successfully shortened her ban on appeal. Sinner's situation has raised discussions about the vulnerabilities athletes face concerning unintentional ingestion of banned substances and the rigorous scrutiny they undergo.

Despite his ongoing legal troubles, Sinner continues to compete, although the outcome of WADA's appeal could potentially change the trajectory of his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)