West Indies Women Aim for Glory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), West Indies Women's skipper Hayley Matthews declared her team's determination to win the prestigious event, reminiscent of their triumph in 2016. Matthews, who was 18 and named Player of the Match in the 2016 final, emphasized its impact on young aspiring cricketers.

'The 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup win gets mentioned in our group occasionally, as it feels like ages ago,' Matthews wrote in her ICC column. 'The experienced players often recall the emotions of that victory—not just for us but for the younger girls watching as they developed through the system. We aim to replicate that success, understanding its significance for us and cricket in the Caribbean,' she added.

This tournament marks the first Women's T20 World Cup in the subcontinent since 2016, and Matthews expects spinners to play a crucial role. 'In women's cricket, spinners frequently lead the charts and rankings, so I think spin will be vital,' she noted. The team boasts several skilled spinners, including Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Afy Fletcher, who are expected to make a significant impact.

Matthews believes this squad is among West Indies' best for a T20 World Cup, backed by successful bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Ireland. Despite a lone series loss to Australia, they managed a historic win against the hosts. 'A World Cup, especially T20, can be decided by strong performances on a given day,' Matthews remarked, 'This is arguably our best squad, with senior players like Shemaine Campbelle and Aaliyah Alleyne showing significant improvement.'

She also praised the team's camaraderie, highlighting the harmony and mutual respect among players, both senior and junior. 'The environment feels like a safe space where everyone feels comfortable, which is crucial for our success,' Matthews concluded. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)