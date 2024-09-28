Left Menu

IPL to Retain Controversial Impact Player Rule for 2025 Season

The IPL Governing Council has decided to continue the Impact Player rule for the 2025 season. This rule, introduced in 2023, has sparked mixed opinions but has led to higher team scores. BCCI noted that the rule adds a new dimension to the game and provides opportunities for Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:32 IST
The IPL Governing Council, during its meeting on Saturday, resolved to retain the contentious Impact Player rule for the 2025 season. Initially introduced in 2023, the rule has divided opinions, both within the council and among franchise owners.

While some teams, like the Delhi Capitals, support the rule for diminishing the role of all-rounders, critics argue it disrupts the traditional team balance. Despite the split views, BCCI officials believe the rule adds excitement and strategic depth to matches.

One point noted was the remarkably high scores since the rule's implementation. The top nine highest totals in IPL history were recorded post-2023, often exceeding 220 runs per game. The rule also allows a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni to extend his career, enhancing fan engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

