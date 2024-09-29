Left Menu

All Blacks Reflect on Strong Season Despite Runner-Up Finish

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson expressed satisfaction with the team's performances during the Rugby Championship. Despite finishing second, a win over Australia lifted the team to runner-up. Robertson looks forward to improving discipline and utilizing young talent in upcoming northern hemisphere tests against Japan, England, Ireland, France, and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 08:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson praised his team's performances in the Rugby Championship, even though they finished second and missed out on their 21st title. A resounding 33-13 victory over Australia in Wellington secured the runner-up spot after South Africa's 48-7 win against Argentina.

Reflecting on the campaign, Robertson noted the team's strong training sessions and game execution. 'I'm really pleased with many aspects, but there's more to achieve,' he remarked. He emphasized the importance of improving discipline and highlighted significant contributions from young players stepping up to test match standards.

Looking ahead, Robertson aims to fine-tune the lineup as the team prepares for a demanding northern hemisphere tour, including matches against Japan, England, Ireland, France, and Italy. 'We're in test season, so we need to manage players' minutes wisely and provide opportunities,' Robertson concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

