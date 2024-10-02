Mid-Season Turmoil: Highlights from the Sports World

Struggling Dolphins sticking with QB Tyler Huntley

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Tuesday that he is keeping Tyler Huntley as the starting quarterback. The Dolphins, with a 1-3 record, are preparing for a challenging game against New England. Miami is currently the lowest-scoring team in the league, averaging 11.3 points per game, and recently suffered a 31-12 defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

Bulls G Lonzo Ball eyeing opening-night return

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball aims to return from a two-season hiatus due to a severe knee injury. Ball, 26, last played on January 14, 2022, and has undergone multiple surgeries, including a rare double cartilage transplant on his left knee.

Baseball-Pete Rose died of natural causes, coroner's office says

Former MLB star Pete Rose passed away due to natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner's office. The 83-year-old died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, compounded by diabetes mellitus.

Raiders WR Davante Adams coy about health, trade talks

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has not discussed trade rumors with coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce allegedly liked a social media post that suggested Adams could be traded, prompting speculation about his future with the team.

D-backs owner takes blame for 'horrible' Jordan Montgomery deal

Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick admitted to making a 'horrible decision' in acquiring left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery last spring. The team was recently eliminated from playoff contention.

Bills' Von Miller suspended 4 games for personal conduct violation

The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for four games due to a personal conduct violation. Miller will miss games against the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans, among others, before returning in Week 8.

NBA-LeBron says legacy secure as he enters 22nd NBA season

LeBron James expressed confidence in his legacy as he prepares for his 22nd NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA all-time leading scorer will also play alongside his son Bronny this season.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson ramps up participation

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is increasing his practice involvement as he recovers from a calf injury. Coach Mike Tomlin emphasized that Wilson needs to prove his fitness before rejoining the lineup.

MLB roundup: Royals, Tigers, Mets win openers on road

Kansas City Royals won their American League wild-card series opener against the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 victory. Cole Ragans pitched six scoreless innings and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in the game's only run.

Revs M Dylan Borrero gets additional one-match ban

New England Revolution midfielder Dylan Borrero received an additional one-match suspension and a fine following his red card on Sept. 21. Borrero was ejected during a match against Charlotte FC after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

