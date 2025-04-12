Political Clash Over Cowsheds and Perfumes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's comments linking stench with cowsheds. In response to a jibe about cowsheds' smells, Yadav praised their benefits, emphasizing cow dung's usefulness. This political spat reflects deeper cultural values and governance differences.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his comments associating unpleasant smells with cowsheds. Yadav insisted that such individuals should not reside in India, indicating the significance of livestock rearing traditions in the country.
In a previous statement made in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, himself a former state chief minister, mocked the Yogi Adityanath-led government's focus on building cowsheds, suggesting it promoted stench over the fragrant elegance of the newly established perfume park.
Mohan Yadav, speaking at an Indore ceremony, countered by championing cow dung as vital, capable of nurturing crops and being used in Ayurvedic cancer treatments. He underscored the cultural importance of cowsheds, embraced by communities for events like children's birthdays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal
Andhra CM to participate in All India Research Scholars Summit in Chennai
Vinsmera Group to Invest ₹2,000 Cr for Setting up Jewellery Retail Chain in India
Hyundai Motor India Reaches New Heights in Indian Stock Market
Tiger Baby Records: Pioneering India's Music Renaissance