Political Clash Over Cowsheds and Perfumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his comments associating unpleasant smells with cowsheds. Yadav insisted that such individuals should not reside in India, indicating the significance of livestock rearing traditions in the country.

In a previous statement made in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, himself a former state chief minister, mocked the Yogi Adityanath-led government's focus on building cowsheds, suggesting it promoted stench over the fragrant elegance of the newly established perfume park.

Mohan Yadav, speaking at an Indore ceremony, countered by championing cow dung as vital, capable of nurturing crops and being used in Ayurvedic cancer treatments. He underscored the cultural importance of cowsheds, embraced by communities for events like children's birthdays.

(With inputs from agencies.)