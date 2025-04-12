Left Menu

Celebrating Space Pioneers: Unveiling of the Yuri Gagarin Plaque

A sculptural plaque featuring Yuri Gagarin and fellow space pioneers was unveiled at the Russian House in Delhi. Ambassador Denis Alipov emphasized Russia and India's collaborative space efforts. The unveiling coincides with the International Day of Human Space Flight and the anniversary of Gagarin's historic 1961 mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a celebration of human space exploration, a sculptural plaque depicting legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and two other Russian space pioneers was unveiled at the Russian House in Delhi. The event marks the International Day of Human Space Flight, commemorating Gagarin's historic journey as the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961.

The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the strong space collaboration between Russia and India during the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in space exploration and praised the ongoing joint efforts in satellite navigation and upcoming manned missions.

An exhibition featuring rare archival photographs from Gagarin's iconic flight is on display, reinforcing the shared achievements and future aspirations of both nations in their explorative ventures. The plaque, now a permanent fixture at the Russian House, serves as a reminder of the past and a beacon for future space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

