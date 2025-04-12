Celebrating Space Pioneers: Unveiling of the Yuri Gagarin Plaque

In a celebration of human space exploration, a sculptural plaque depicting legendary cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and two other Russian space pioneers was unveiled at the Russian House in Delhi. The event marks the International Day of Human Space Flight, commemorating Gagarin's historic journey as the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961.

The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the strong space collaboration between Russia and India during the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in space exploration and praised the ongoing joint efforts in satellite navigation and upcoming manned missions.

An exhibition featuring rare archival photographs from Gagarin's iconic flight is on display, reinforcing the shared achievements and future aspirations of both nations in their explorative ventures. The plaque, now a permanent fixture at the Russian House, serves as a reminder of the past and a beacon for future space endeavors.

