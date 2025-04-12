High-Stakes Nuclear Talks: U.S. and Iran Meet in Oman

The United States and Iran are poised to engage in high-level discussions in Oman this Saturday, aiming to address the ongoing tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. This critical meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action if no agreement is reached.

Representatives from both nations, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, have arrived in Muscat. Despite some optimism, significant differences remain, with Iran suspicious of Trump's approach and wary of direct negotiations.

As both parties prepare for talks that might be indirect, the potential for progress exists, with hopes to reduce regional tensions amidst escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Stakes are high, and failure could heighten fears of broader regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)