Champions League Drama: Upsets and Unforgettable Moments

In a night of surprises, Kylian Mbappe's entry couldn't avert Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat against Lille in the revamped Champions League. Canada's Jonathan David converted a penalty just before halftime after a video review highlighted Eduardo Camavinga's handball.

Juventus triumphed 3-2 over Leipzig despite their goalkeeper, Michele Di Gregorio, being sent off. Meanwhile, Benfica decimated Atletico Madrid 4-0, matching the largest margin by a Portuguese side against a Spanish team in the tournament's history.

Elsewhere, Atalanta and Feyenoord clinched crucial wins, while Monaco scraped a last-minute draw with Dinamo Zagreb, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of this prestigious competition.

