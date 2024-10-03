Left Menu

Champions League Drama: Upsets and Unforgettable Moments

Kylian Mbappe couldn't save Real Madrid as they lost 1-0 to Lille. Jonathan David's penalty, determined by VAR, sealed the victory. Meanwhile, Juventus secured a 3-2 win at Leipzig despite a goalkeeper's red card, and Benfica achieved a major triumph over Atletico Madrid, equalling a historic margin.

Updated: 03-10-2024 09:53 IST
In a night of surprises, Kylian Mbappe's entry couldn't avert Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat against Lille in the revamped Champions League. Canada's Jonathan David converted a penalty just before halftime after a video review highlighted Eduardo Camavinga's handball.

Juventus triumphed 3-2 over Leipzig despite their goalkeeper, Michele Di Gregorio, being sent off. Meanwhile, Benfica decimated Atletico Madrid 4-0, matching the largest margin by a Portuguese side against a Spanish team in the tournament's history.

Elsewhere, Atalanta and Feyenoord clinched crucial wins, while Monaco scraped a last-minute draw with Dinamo Zagreb, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of this prestigious competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

