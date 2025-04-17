Jeep Set to Drive Back on Juventus Jerseys with €25 Million Deal
In a bid to return as Juventus' main sponsor, Jeep is expected to sign a deal worth €25 million annually. The partnership aims to strengthen Juventus’ financial position following sponsorship challenges and Exor's financial support. The deal aligns with UEFA's regulations on jersey sponsorship.
Jeep is poised to rejoin Juventus as its main sponsor, with a new deal reportedly valued at €25 million per year. This development comes as Juventus seeks to alleviate financial strains caused by the end of its previous sponsorship and the absence of a main partner.
Jeep, part of the Stellantis group, has a long-standing history with Juventus, having been the club's primary sponsor since 2012. However, negotiations for a new contract became imperative after financial pressures and performance challenges left Juventus in red.
In addition to Jeep, the 'Visit Detroit' logo is expected to feature on the Juventus jerseys, potentially boosting revenue further. The finalization of this sponsorship is anticipated before the FIFA Club World Cup, adding strategic value to Juventus' marketing initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
