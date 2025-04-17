Left Menu

Jeep Set to Drive Back on Juventus Jerseys with €25 Million Deal

In a bid to return as Juventus' main sponsor, Jeep is expected to sign a deal worth €25 million annually. The partnership aims to strengthen Juventus’ financial position following sponsorship challenges and Exor's financial support. The deal aligns with UEFA's regulations on jersey sponsorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:58 IST
Jeep Set to Drive Back on Juventus Jerseys with €25 Million Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jeep is poised to rejoin Juventus as its main sponsor, with a new deal reportedly valued at €25 million per year. This development comes as Juventus seeks to alleviate financial strains caused by the end of its previous sponsorship and the absence of a main partner.

Jeep, part of the Stellantis group, has a long-standing history with Juventus, having been the club's primary sponsor since 2012. However, negotiations for a new contract became imperative after financial pressures and performance challenges left Juventus in red.

In addition to Jeep, the 'Visit Detroit' logo is expected to feature on the Juventus jerseys, potentially boosting revenue further. The finalization of this sponsorship is anticipated before the FIFA Club World Cup, adding strategic value to Juventus' marketing initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025