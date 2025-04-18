Jeep Gears Up for Juventus Jersey Return with $28 Million Sponsorship

In a promising move for Italian soccer club Juventus, renowned carmaker Jeep is poised to reinstate its sponsorship, injecting nearly 25 million euros annually into the club's finances. This renewal comes after Jeep's previous contract ended last June, leaving Juventus without a primary sponsor.

Jeep, part of the Stellantis conglomerate, had been a long-time sponsor of Juventus since 2012, with sponsorship values reaching up to 45 million euros. The lack of a primary sponsor has compounded Juventus's financial difficulties, already strained by competitive and operational challenges.

The deal, yet to be finalized, is expected by June in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. While 'Visit Detroit' is anticipated on some jerseys, only the Jeep logo will appear in European competitions, adhering to UEFA regulations. Talks with prominent partners continue, Juventus confirmed.

