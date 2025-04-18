Left Menu

Jeep Gears Up for Juventus Jersey Return with $28 Million Sponsorship

Jeep is set to renew its sponsorship with Italian soccer club Juventus, paying approximately 25 million euros annually. This partnership, expected to be finalized by June, will revitalize Juventus's finances and restore Jeep's brand presence on the club's jerseys. 'Visit Detroit' will appear on jerseys in non-European games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:00 IST
Jeep Gears Up for Juventus Jersey Return with $28 Million Sponsorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a promising move for Italian soccer club Juventus, renowned carmaker Jeep is poised to reinstate its sponsorship, injecting nearly 25 million euros annually into the club's finances. This renewal comes after Jeep's previous contract ended last June, leaving Juventus without a primary sponsor.

Jeep, part of the Stellantis conglomerate, had been a long-time sponsor of Juventus since 2012, with sponsorship values reaching up to 45 million euros. The lack of a primary sponsor has compounded Juventus's financial difficulties, already strained by competitive and operational challenges.

The deal, yet to be finalized, is expected by June in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. While 'Visit Detroit' is anticipated on some jerseys, only the Jeep logo will appear in European competitions, adhering to UEFA regulations. Talks with prominent partners continue, Juventus confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025