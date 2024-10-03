Racing Towards Unity: FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run's Campaign

The nationwide FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run, marking Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, will conclude with a Unity Run on October 31st to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi launched the fifth edition at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, stressing cleanliness and health inspired by Gandhi's teachings.

A plog run promoted the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' initiative, with senior officers and students participating. Cleaning staff were honored, highlighting the event's impact since its 2020 start during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)