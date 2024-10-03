Left Menu

Racing Towards Unity: FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run's Campaign

The FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will conclude with a Unity Run honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, emphasizing cleanliness and health. The event includes a plog run promoting the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST
Racing Towards Unity: FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run's Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The nationwide FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run, marking Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, will conclude with a Unity Run on October 31st to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi launched the fifth edition at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, stressing cleanliness and health inspired by Gandhi's teachings.

A plog run promoted the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' initiative, with senior officers and students participating. Cleaning staff were honored, highlighting the event's impact since its 2020 start during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024