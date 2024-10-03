Racing Towards Unity: FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run's Campaign
The FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, will conclude with a Unity Run honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was inaugurated by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, emphasizing cleanliness and health. The event includes a plog run promoting the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' initiative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The nationwide FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run, marking Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, will conclude with a Unity Run on October 31st to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi launched the fifth edition at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, stressing cleanliness and health inspired by Gandhi's teachings.
A plog run promoted the 'Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat' initiative, with senior officers and students participating. Cleaning staff were honored, highlighting the event's impact since its 2020 start during the pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Participation Marks Success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Says Minister Sonowal
Tejas Doshi: Transforming Bhavnagar Inspired by Swachh Bharat Mission
Governor Parnaik Champions Clean Environment in Arunachal Pradesh on Swachh Bharat Diwas
Construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
Global Leaders Applaud India's Swachh Bharat Mission on its 10th Anniversary