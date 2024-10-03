Tom Latham: New Zealand's Sombre Cricket Captaincy Handover

In a muted yet symbolic leadership transition, Tom Latham has stepped up as New Zealand's cricket captain following Tim Southee's exit after a series loss in Sri Lanka. With an imminent tour of India, Latham's appointment comes at a time when the team needs revitalization.

Tim Southee, who has been pivotal in New Zealand's cricket achievements, decided to step down amid waning form and difficulties in securing wickets. With the team struggling, Latham was the clear choice to assume the captaincy, having captained nine times previously.

Latham, a reliable opener averaging 39.41 in 82 tests, returns to a squad that is not the powerhouse it once was, losing players to retirement and T20 leagues. While he faces daunting prospects against India, Latham hopes to lead from the front and inspire a turnaround for the Black Caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)