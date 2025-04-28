Left Menu

Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack

Kevin Hart has cancelled his India tour following the Pahalgam terror attack. Originally scheduled to perform in Delhi on April 30, Hart's decision is in solidarity with victims. Organizers District By Zomato announced full refunds and are working on rescheduling the event.

Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
American actor-comedian Kevin Hart has taken a stand of solidarity by canceling his much-anticipated India tour following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Known for popular films like 'Get Hard' and 'The Wedding Ringer', Hart was set to bring his comedy special 'Acting My Age' to Delhi on April 30. This event would have marked his debut performance in the country.

District By Zomato, the show organizers, made the announcement via Instagram on Sunday, stating: 'Important update: In light of the recent tragic events, we have decided, along with Kevin Hart's team, to cancel the upcoming Delhi show scheduled for April 30th. We are coordinating with Hart's team for a new schedule and will update soon.' The post emphasized that the decision was made out of respect and support for those affected by the attack.

Full refunds will be issued to ticket holders automatically. The Pahalgam incident, which occurred last Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the death of 26 people, primarily tourists. Besides Hart, artists like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AP Dhillon, and Papon have also rescheduled their events in response to the attack.

