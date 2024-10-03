FC Goa Eager to Break Home Defeat Streak Against NorthEast United FC in ISL Clash

FC Goa is set to take on NorthEast United FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie on October 4. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, marking a significant moment for both teams seeking to climb the league standings.

Fresh off a 3-2 win against East Bengal FC, FC Goa is eager to capitalize on this momentum and shake off their recent string of home losses. Currently positioned fifth in the standings with a win, a draw, and a loss, the Gaurs face a formidable opponent in sixth-placed NorthEast United FC. Historically, NorthEast United has never defeated FC Goa in consecutive ISL matches, adding a layer of excitement to this encounter.

Amid injury challenges, FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez is relying on young talents to step up, emphasizing the need for strategic adaptation. Meanwhile, NorthEast United's coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged the strengths of the opposing team and stressed the importance of a strong, smart game plan. Highlighting individual achievements, FC Goa's Laxmikant Kattimani is on the verge of his 100th ISL appearance, while notable performances from Armando Sadiku and Guillermo Fernandez add to the anticipation.

