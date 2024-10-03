Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Gwalior Ahead of T20I India-Bangladesh Clash

In a bid to maintain peace and order ahead of the T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh, Gwalior's district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders. The measures aim to curb any form of protest and the distribution of inflammatory content, particularly on social media.

The bans were necessitated by a 'Gwalior bandh' call from the Hindu Mahasabha slated for the match day, October 6. The group and other organizations have been protesting against the game, citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Issued under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the orders prohibit gatherings, processions, and objectionable materials within the district. Authorities plan to deploy around 1,600 policemen for the event, hosted at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium after 14 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)