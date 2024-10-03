Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Gwalior Ahead of T20I India-Bangladesh Clash

In anticipation of the T20I match between India and Bangladesh, Gwalior officials have imposed prohibitory orders to prevent protests and maintain peace. The move follows calls for protests by right-wing groups due to alleged atrocities in Bangladesh. The district will enforce these measures until October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:17 IST
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Gwalior Ahead of T20I India-Bangladesh Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maintain peace and order ahead of the T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh, Gwalior's district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders. The measures aim to curb any form of protest and the distribution of inflammatory content, particularly on social media.

The bans were necessitated by a 'Gwalior bandh' call from the Hindu Mahasabha slated for the match day, October 6. The group and other organizations have been protesting against the game, citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Issued under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the orders prohibit gatherings, processions, and objectionable materials within the district. Authorities plan to deploy around 1,600 policemen for the event, hosted at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium after 14 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024