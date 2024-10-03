Left Menu

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters Play Out Thrilling 2-2 Draw

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a high-intensity 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium. Key performers included Diego Mauricio for Odisha and Noah Sadaoui for Kerala. Both teams displayed attacking prowess but ultimately shared the spoils, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:24 IST
Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters Play Out Thrilling 2-2 Draw
Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in their recent Indian Super League clash. The match witnessed Odisha's Diego Mauricio scoring while Kerala benefitted from a combination of Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez, contributing to an enthralling contest.

The game started with both teams vigorously testing each other's defenses. Danish Farooq nearly scored, taking advantage of a slip by Mourtada Fall, while Hugo Boumous skillfully set up Diego Mauricio, whose shot was efficiently saved by Sachin Suresh. Despite these early attempts, Mikael Stahre's charges found the net in the 18th minute when Jesus Jimenez crafted an opportunity for Noah Sadaoui, curling the ball past Amrinder Singh.

Kerala's lead was doubled swiftly, with Sadaoui assisting Jimenez to fire past Singh again by the 21st minute. Odisha responded with an own goal from Alexandre Coeff following Ahmed Jahouh's short corner in the 29th minute, and Diego Mauricio returned to score in the 36th minute after a fine assist from Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Despite further attempts from both sides, the match ended without a decisive winner, leaving players and fans alike eagerly awaiting future fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024