Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters Play Out Thrilling 2-2 Draw

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC delivered a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in their recent Indian Super League clash. The match witnessed Odisha's Diego Mauricio scoring while Kerala benefitted from a combination of Noah Sadaoui and Jesus Jimenez, contributing to an enthralling contest.

The game started with both teams vigorously testing each other's defenses. Danish Farooq nearly scored, taking advantage of a slip by Mourtada Fall, while Hugo Boumous skillfully set up Diego Mauricio, whose shot was efficiently saved by Sachin Suresh. Despite these early attempts, Mikael Stahre's charges found the net in the 18th minute when Jesus Jimenez crafted an opportunity for Noah Sadaoui, curling the ball past Amrinder Singh.

Kerala's lead was doubled swiftly, with Sadaoui assisting Jimenez to fire past Singh again by the 21st minute. Odisha responded with an own goal from Alexandre Coeff following Ahmed Jahouh's short corner in the 29th minute, and Diego Mauricio returned to score in the 36th minute after a fine assist from Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Despite further attempts from both sides, the match ended without a decisive winner, leaving players and fans alike eagerly awaiting future fixtures.

