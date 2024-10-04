Left Menu

South Africa Eyes Knockout Success in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

As South Africa Women gear up to face West Indies Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener, captain Laura Wolvaardt expresses confidence in reaching the knockout stages. The Proteas aim to surpass last year's runner-up finish, beginning with a challenging match against a strong West Indies team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST
South Africa Eyes Knockout Success in ICC Women's T20 World Cup
South Africa Women Team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South Africa's women's cricket team is set to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the West Indies on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Captain Laura Wolvaardt is optimistic about their chances, aiming for a place in the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

In Group B alongside England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland, South Africa seeks to improve upon their runner-up performance last year. A formidable contest looms, with Wolvaardt key at the top of the order and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, the No. 1 ranked all-rounder, pivotal with both bat and ball.

West Indies, bolstered by the return of Deandra Dottin, presents a potent challenge, while Marizanne Kapp of South Africa offers a seasoned counterbalance. Captains Wolvaardt and Matthews highlight the significance of preparation towards World Cup success in this competitive and unpredictable T20 format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024