South Africa Eyes Knockout Success in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's women's cricket team is set to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the West Indies on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Captain Laura Wolvaardt is optimistic about their chances, aiming for a place in the knockout stages of the prestigious tournament.

In Group B alongside England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland, South Africa seeks to improve upon their runner-up performance last year. A formidable contest looms, with Wolvaardt key at the top of the order and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, the No. 1 ranked all-rounder, pivotal with both bat and ball.

West Indies, bolstered by the return of Deandra Dottin, presents a potent challenge, while Marizanne Kapp of South Africa offers a seasoned counterbalance. Captains Wolvaardt and Matthews highlight the significance of preparation towards World Cup success in this competitive and unpredictable T20 format.

(With inputs from agencies.)