Left Menu

Karolina Muchova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka's Winning Streak in China Open Thriller

Karolina Muchova ended Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match win streak in the China Open quarter-finals, overcoming her in a three-set match. Muchova will face Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals, who beat Mirra Andreeva. The matches were intense, with players battling through significant momentum shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST
Karolina Muchova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka's Winning Streak in China Open Thriller
Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova astonished the tennis world by snapping Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak at the China Open. She clinched a hard-fought victory in the quarter-finals, defeating Sabalenka with scores of 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4.

Muchova showed remarkable resilience, especially in the first set, saving two set points before winning a tiebreak. Sabalenka dominated the second set, but Muchova fought back fiercely in the third, coming from behind to win against the world number two.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen joined Muchova in the semi-finals after beating Mirra Andreeva in another gripping match, full of momentum swings. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Muchova vs. Zheng semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024