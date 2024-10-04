Karolina Muchova Upsets Aryna Sabalenka's Winning Streak in China Open Thriller

Karolina Muchova astonished the tennis world by snapping Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match winning streak at the China Open. She clinched a hard-fought victory in the quarter-finals, defeating Sabalenka with scores of 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4.

Muchova showed remarkable resilience, especially in the first set, saving two set points before winning a tiebreak. Sabalenka dominated the second set, but Muchova fought back fiercely in the third, coming from behind to win against the world number two.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen joined Muchova in the semi-finals after beating Mirra Andreeva in another gripping match, full of momentum swings. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Muchova vs. Zheng semi-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)