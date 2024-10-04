Left Menu

India's Ambitious Olympic Dream: Top Five by 2047

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a target to position India among the top five Olympics medal-winning countries by 2047, emphasizing the need for world-class coaches and training. At Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education's convocation, he highlighted India's progress in sports and the significant role of LNIPE.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared an ambitious goal for India to be among the top five Olympics medal-winning nations by 2047, marking a century since its independence.

Mandaviya emphasized the necessity of a skilled pool of world-class coaches and comprehensive training to achieve this target. He shared his insights during the 10th convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

Highlighting the nation's advancements in sports, the Minister noted that with sustained efforts, India is on track to feature among the top ten sporting nations by 2036. He acknowledged LNIPE's crucial role in training elite coaches who will nurture future sporting talents.

