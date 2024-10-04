PR Sreejesh: From Goalkeeper to Guiding Force in Hockey

Legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has pivoted from the field to the boardroom, taking on the role of Director of Hockey for the Delhi SG Pipers in the forthcoming Hockey India League. This move marks a significant shift for Sreejesh, who aims to contribute to Indian hockey's development from an administrative capacity.

The Delhi SG Pipers, acquired by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment, heralds the revival of the Hockey India League after a hiatus of seven years. The league will be held across two venues, featuring eight men's teams and six women's teams, launching on December 28.

Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic medalist, expressed excitement over his new role in nurturing young talent. Former national coaches Graham Reid and Dave Smolenaars will support him, ensuring a robust framework for sustaining hockey's legacy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)