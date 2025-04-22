Goalkeeper's Game-Changing Gaffe Unveiled Amidst Belgian Pro League Drama

In a dramatic reveal, Union Saint Gilloise confirmed that their reserve goalkeeper, Vic Chambaere, was responsible for the controversial ball-throwing incident during their victory over Racing Genk in the Belgian Pro League playoffs. The action briefly paused play and drew widespread criticism, overshadowing Union's 2-1 win.

The ball was infamously thrown from the bench as Genk, pushing for an equalizer, saw their momentum stalled. Initially, kit manager Ibrahim Fadili was blamed and expelled, but subsequent revelations identified Chambaere, a former Genk player, as the actual perpetrator.

Union's management, stressing their commitment to fairness and sportsmanship, issued an apology to the match referee and Genk, acknowledging the incident didn't align with their values. Chambaere faces a likely four-match suspension, while Fadili might incur a penalty for his supposed sacrificial misdirection.

(With inputs from agencies.)