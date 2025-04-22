Union Saint Gilloise's Goalkeeper's Disguise Uncovered in Dramatic Pro League Clash

Union Saint Gilloise's thrilling win against Racing Genk took an unexpected turn after it was revealed that their reserve goalkeeper, Vic Chambaere, was responsible for an unsporting act during the Belgian Pro League. The incident, involving a ball being thrown onto the field, initially led to the wrongful dismissal of their kitman Ibrahim Fadili.

The tactic, meant to provide a tactical advantage, drew criticism and sparked heated debates about fair play. Insiders later confirmed Chambaere's involvement, leading to his suspension and a fine, while Fadili received a lesser penalty. Union's management quickly apologized, emphasizing their commitment to sportsmanship and respect both on and off the field.

This dramatic revelation has influenced the league standings, with Club Brugge taking the lead. Chambaere, who joined Union from Genk, admitted his wrongdoing, further intensifying this momentous late-season clash in the race for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)