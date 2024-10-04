Sreejesh Emphasizes Importance of FIH Pro League for Indian Goalkeepers

In a recent statement, Indian hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh highlighted the significance of the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League as the real benchmark for assessing the performances of Indian goalkeepers Krishna Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera. Despite India's notable triumph in the Asian Champions Trophy, Sreejesh, who retired from international play after the Paris Olympics, contends that the tournament does not offer a comprehensive platform for evaluating the two goalkeepers.

Speaking to ANI, Sreejesh remarked, "The Asian Champions Trophy is not the right platform to analyze goalkeepers. In Asian hockey, India is the dominant team. I'm eagerly waiting for the Pro League to see how Pathak and Suraj perform, as they are seasoned goalkeepers who now have the opportunity to shine without the pressure of my presence. I believe this freedom will be advantageous for them." The FIH Hockey Pro League, set to run from November 30 to June 29 next year, promises an exciting season with matches scheduled in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha in February.

Sreejesh, now the coach of the Indian men's junior team, is eager to cultivate promising goalkeepers for a stronger performance in the 2025 junior World Cup. He also lauded the expansion of the Hockey India League (HIL) to include six women's teams, emphasizing it as a significant opportunity for women's hockey. The HIL will return from a seven-year hiatus, running from December 2024 to February 2025, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation, featuring eight men's teams and six women's teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)