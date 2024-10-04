Left Menu

Sophie Devine's Stellar Fifty Steers New Zealand to Solid Start Against India

New Zealand's Sophie Devine led her team to a strong total of 160/4 against India in their Women's T20 World Cup opener. Indian bowlers made a late comeback restricting NZ's partnerships after the powerplay. India requires 161 to start their tournament with a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:24 IST
Sophie Devine in action. (Photo- White Ferns X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand, led by skipper Sophie Devine, posted a formidable score of 160/4 in their Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in Dubai on Friday. Devine's striking half-century was pivotal in establishing the target, leaving India needing 161 runs to win.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand's openers Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates gave their side a swift start. Bates smashed two boundaries off Pooja Vastrakar in the first over, while Plimmer capitalized on India's lackluster powerplay, helping NZ reach 55/0 within six overs. However, India's bowlers mounted a comeback, as Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana claimed crucial wickets, dismantling the 67-run partnership between Plimmer and Bates.

The middle overs saw the Indian bowlers contain New Zealand, but Devine's aggressive play, accompanied by Brooke Halliday's quick 16 runs, shifted the momentum back. Despite losing Halliday, Devine remained unbeaten at 57 off 36 balls, while Renuka Singh emerged as India's top bowler with two wickets. New Zealand finished at 160/4 after 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

