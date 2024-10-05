Left Menu

Tristan Stubbs Propels South Africa to ODI Series Victory Over Ireland

South Africa clinched their ODI series against Ireland with a game to spare after a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi. Tristan Stubbs scored a spectacular 112 not out. South Africa posted 343/4, while Ireland struggled and were bowled out for 169. Concerns linger over skipper Temba Bavuma’s injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:18 IST
Tristan Stubbs Propels South Africa to ODI Series Victory Over Ireland
Tristan Stubbs

South Africa secured their ODI series victory over Ireland with a commanding performance in Abu Dhabi, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 112 by Tristan Stubbs. This career-best innings helped South Africa amass a formidable 343 for four in their allotted 50 overs.

Tristan Stubbs' stellar performance was complemented by Kyle Verreynne's 67 off 64 balls, contributing to a crucial 103-run partnership for the third wicket. However, South Africa faces a potential setback with captain Temba Bavuma suffering a soft tissue injury, which might sideline him for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Ireland's batting lineup faltered, managing only 169 in response, despite a 52-run last wicket stand between Graham Hume and Craig Young. Lizaad Williams shone for South Africa with 3-36, continuing his excellent form. The final ODI is set for Monday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024