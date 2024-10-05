Tristan Stubbs Propels South Africa to ODI Series Victory Over Ireland

South Africa secured their ODI series victory over Ireland with a commanding performance in Abu Dhabi, thanks to a sensational unbeaten 112 by Tristan Stubbs. This career-best innings helped South Africa amass a formidable 343 for four in their allotted 50 overs.

Tristan Stubbs' stellar performance was complemented by Kyle Verreynne's 67 off 64 balls, contributing to a crucial 103-run partnership for the third wicket. However, South Africa faces a potential setback with captain Temba Bavuma suffering a soft tissue injury, which might sideline him for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Ireland's batting lineup faltered, managing only 169 in response, despite a 52-run last wicket stand between Graham Hume and Craig Young. Lizaad Williams shone for South Africa with 3-36, continuing his excellent form. The final ODI is set for Monday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)