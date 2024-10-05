Sports World Updates: From Super Bowl Dreams to NBA Comebacks

The NFL is bringing a taste of the Super Bowl to international fans this season, starting with a successful match in Sao Paulo and continuing with the New York Jets facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in London this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Britain's Ben Ainslie sets his sights on the America's Cup after a decade of effort, marking a historic milestone in British sailing. Other sports news includes New York Giants' Malik Nabers missing the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks due to concussion protocols.

The NFL Players Association is advocating for changes in locker room interview policies, stressing privacy concerns. Plus, the New York Knicks welcome back Patrick Ewing, enhancing both basketball and business operations for the team. With a decrease in preseason concussions, player safety remains a priority for the NFL.

(With inputs from agencies.)