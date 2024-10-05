South Africa Dominates ODI Series Against Ireland with Stunning Performance

South Africa has secured victory in the One-Day International series against Ireland, showcasing a dominant performance with a game to spare after a decisive 174-run win in the second match on Friday.

Tristan Stubbs delivered a standout performance, scoring a maiden ODI century, contributing significantly to South Africa's 343-4 total. The South African bowlers, particularly Lizaad Williams with figures of 3-36, were formidable, dismissing Ireland for 169.

Despite an injury to captain Temba Bavuma, who had to retire hurt, the team maintained its momentum under Rassie van der Dussen's leadership, ensuring an unassailable lead in the series.

