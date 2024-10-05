South Africa Dominates ODI Series Against Ireland with Stunning Performance
South Africa clinched the ODI series against Ireland with a decisive 174-run victory in the second match. Tristan Stubbs' maiden ODI century and a strong bowling performance led by Lizaad Williams ensured Ireland was bowled out for 169. Despite injuries, South Africa maintained dominance.
South Africa has secured victory in the One-Day International series against Ireland, showcasing a dominant performance with a game to spare after a decisive 174-run win in the second match on Friday.
Tristan Stubbs delivered a standout performance, scoring a maiden ODI century, contributing significantly to South Africa's 343-4 total. The South African bowlers, particularly Lizaad Williams with figures of 3-36, were formidable, dismissing Ireland for 169.
Despite an injury to captain Temba Bavuma, who had to retire hurt, the team maintained its momentum under Rassie van der Dussen's leadership, ensuring an unassailable lead in the series.
