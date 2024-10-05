Luis Suárez Criticizes Uruguay Coach Bielsa Over Team Friction

Luis Suárez, who recently retired as Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, has openly criticized national team coach Marcelo Bielsa for creating a tense atmosphere during the Copa America.

Despite finishing third, Suárez expressed concern about the lack of camaraderie, revealing players even asked Bielsa to at least greet them, highlighting tensions behind the scenes.

Suárez urged fans not to blame the players for potential failings and described incidents where strict protocols hindered team spirit, further complicating the national squad's environment under Bielsa's leadership.

