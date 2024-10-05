Left Menu

Luis Suárez Criticizes Uruguay Coach Bielsa Over Team Friction

Luis Suárez, the recently retired striker, has criticized Uruguay’s national team coach, Marcelo Bielsa, for his treatment of players during the Copa America. Suárez expressed discomfort with the environment, claiming it led to player unrest and a lack of joy among team members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montevideo | Updated: 05-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 09:33 IST
Luis Suárez Criticizes Uruguay Coach Bielsa Over Team Friction
Luis Suárez
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Luis Suárez, who recently retired as Uruguay's all-time leading scorer, has openly criticized national team coach Marcelo Bielsa for creating a tense atmosphere during the Copa America.

Despite finishing third, Suárez expressed concern about the lack of camaraderie, revealing players even asked Bielsa to at least greet them, highlighting tensions behind the scenes.

Suárez urged fans not to blame the players for potential failings and described incidents where strict protocols hindered team spirit, further complicating the national squad's environment under Bielsa's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024