Race Against Time: Rescuing Stranded Mountaineers at Chaukhamba III

Efforts continue to rescue two mountaineers from the US and UK stranded at Chaukhamba III in Chamoli district. Despite aerial searches returning unsuccessful, additional rescue teams have been deployed. The climbers, part of a foreign expedition, faced trouble after losing equipment at 6,015 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:06 IST
Efforts resumed on Saturday in Chamoli district to locate two mountaineers from the US and UK stranded on Chaukhamba III. A search and rescue team from SDRF has reached Jyotirmath to assist in the ongoing operation.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed PTI about deploying an additional rescue team. Two helicopters from the Indian Air Force returned without success after searching all day Friday.

The climbers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the UK, are stuck at an altitude of over 6,000 meters, part of an expedition sponsored by the India Mountaineering Foundation. They became stranded when critical climbing gear was lost at 6,015 meters, en route to a peak of 6,995 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

