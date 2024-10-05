Race Against Time: Rescuing Stranded Mountaineers at Chaukhamba III

Efforts resumed on Saturday in Chamoli district to locate two mountaineers from the US and UK stranded on Chaukhamba III. A search and rescue team from SDRF has reached Jyotirmath to assist in the ongoing operation.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari informed PTI about deploying an additional rescue team. Two helicopters from the Indian Air Force returned without success after searching all day Friday.

The climbers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the UK, are stuck at an altitude of over 6,000 meters, part of an expedition sponsored by the India Mountaineering Foundation. They became stranded when critical climbing gear was lost at 6,015 meters, en route to a peak of 6,995 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)