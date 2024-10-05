Drama Unfolds at Alfred Dunhill Links as Colsaerts and John Shine

The Indian contingent faced a challenging start at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with both Shubhankar Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan failing to make a strong impact. Sharma ended his rounds tied at 139th, while Chouhan was further behind at 154th.

Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts showed remarkable skill, leveraging his extensive experience at the event to shoot consecutive 65s. His performance at the Old Course at St Andrews and Carnoustie pushed him to the forefront alongside Cameron John.

Meanwhile, Cameron John of Australia matched Colsaerts with a substantial share of the lead, highlighting his prowess with a strategic finish at the infamous 17th hole. The competition remains fierce, with Scottish duo Grant Forrest and Martin Gilbert setting the pace in the team event.

(With inputs from agencies.)