Super Bowl Fever and Global Gridiron: NFL Expands Overseas

The NFL is working to globalize its brand by hosting games overseas, treating them as "mini Super Bowls" to captivate international fans. Following a successful sold-out game in Sao Paulo, they are now heading to London where Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will clash with Sam Darnold's undefeated Vikings.

In other sports news, the Premier League has turned down Manchester City's appeal to postpone the first two matches of the 2025-26 season, following their stint at the FIFA Club World Cup. This decision comes amid preparations for an expanded Club World Cup involving English clubs like City and Chelsea.

Additionally, the NFL has reported a 24% reduction in preseason concussions, the lowest since they began tracking in 2015. This decline is credited to new rule changes and advancements in helmet safety technology, reflecting a positive trend for player safety in the league.

