Super Bowl Fever and Global Gridiron: NFL Expands Overseas

The NFL is aiming to provide a Super Bowl-like experience for international fans by playing games overseas. The Premier League denied Man City's request to delay games after the Club World Cup. Yankees' Juan Soto approaches free agency, and NFL concussions dropped 24% this preseason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:29 IST
The NFL is working to globalize its brand by hosting games overseas, treating them as "mini Super Bowls" to captivate international fans. Following a successful sold-out game in Sao Paulo, they are now heading to London where Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will clash with Sam Darnold's undefeated Vikings.

In other sports news, the Premier League has turned down Manchester City's appeal to postpone the first two matches of the 2025-26 season, following their stint at the FIFA Club World Cup. This decision comes amid preparations for an expanded Club World Cup involving English clubs like City and Chelsea.

Additionally, the NFL has reported a 24% reduction in preseason concussions, the lowest since they began tracking in 2015. This decline is credited to new rule changes and advancements in helmet safety technology, reflecting a positive trend for player safety in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

