Tyler Adams Nears Comeback for Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is close to making his comeback after undergoing back surgery in July. Despite missing most of last season due to injuries, Adams is expected to resume full training during the international break. He will not play against Leicester but aims for a full return soon.

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is nearing his return to the field after undergoing back surgery in July, according to manager Andoni Iraola. Despite his absence from the upcoming Premier League game against Leicester, Adams plans to rejoin full training during the international break.

The United States captain has been sidelined by various injuries, including a previous hamstring issue, but is on the verge of a comeback. Adams was notably absent from U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino's recently announced squad for friendlies.

The 25-year-old's last competitive appearance was for the U.S. in a 1-0 Copa America loss to Uruguay. Bournemouth, currently mid-table, will host Arsenal shortly after the international break, marking a potential milestone for Adams' return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

