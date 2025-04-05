Liverpool Edges Closer to Premier League Triumph Amid Dramatic Matches

Liverpool's ambitions for the Premier League title were given a significant boost this weekend. Arsenal, currently second in the standings, ended up clinching only a 1-1 draw against Everton, paving the way for Liverpool to solidify its lead.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta made strategic rotations preparing for their Champions League match against Real Madrid. Despite a controversial penalty benefiting Everton, Arsenal remains focused on their European campaign as a last hope for silverware.

The relegation battle looks nearly decided with Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton on the brink of descent. Meanwhile, a thrilling encounter saw Crystal Palace edge out Brighton, impacting the latter's Champions League qualification aspirations. Liverpool, 11 points clear with a game in hand, nears a historic 20th top-flight title.

