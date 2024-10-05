Suryakumar Yadav: Leading India and Eyeing IPL Leadership
Suryakumar Yadav, currently India's T20 captain, hints at ambitions of leading an IPL team. Mumbai Indians face decisions on leadership roles, especially with Yadav's rise in prominence. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is likely to debut against Bangladesh. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are set to open in the series.
Suryakumar Yadav is relishing his role as India's T20 captain and has dropped considerable hints about his aspirations to lead an IPL franchise soon.
With the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians possibly looking to hand over leadership, the focus sharpens on whether Yadav, with his growing profile, will be considered for the role.
Fast bowler Mayank Yadav could debut in the T20 series against Bangladesh, while Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are confirmed to open. The Indian captain advocates for multi-skilled players, suggesting that batsmen should also contribute with the ball when necessary.
