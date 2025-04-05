Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal Cherishes Working with Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals

Emerging talent Yashasvi Jaiswal highlights his deep respect and admiration for Rajasthan Royals' coach Rahul Dravid and captain Sanju Samson. As part of the team since 2020, Jaiswal values the opportunity to learn from Dravid and cherishes his partnership with Samson in the IPL arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:45 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Cherishes Working with Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's emerging cricket sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, considers it a 'privilege' to work under the esteemed guidance of Rajasthan Royals' head coach, Rahul Dravid. He also spoke warmly of his long-standing camaraderie with team captain, Sanju Samson. Jaiswal shared his thoughts during an interview on Jio Hotstar.

Jaiswal signed with Rajasthan Royals in 2020 following his impressive performances in the Under-19 World Cup and has since formed a strong opening partnership with Samson. Despite a slower start in the current IPL season, the 23-year-old remains optimistic about replicating past successes with his captain.

This season also marks Jaiswal's reunion with former Indian head coach Dravid, under whose mentorship he earned his first Test and T20I caps. Jaiswal praised Dravid's leadership qualities, noting his supportive and nurturing approach, and expressed eagerness to learn from Dravid both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025