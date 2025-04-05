Yashasvi Jaiswal Cherishes Working with Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson at Rajasthan Royals

India's emerging cricket sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, considers it a 'privilege' to work under the esteemed guidance of Rajasthan Royals' head coach, Rahul Dravid. He also spoke warmly of his long-standing camaraderie with team captain, Sanju Samson. Jaiswal shared his thoughts during an interview on Jio Hotstar.

Jaiswal signed with Rajasthan Royals in 2020 following his impressive performances in the Under-19 World Cup and has since formed a strong opening partnership with Samson. Despite a slower start in the current IPL season, the 23-year-old remains optimistic about replicating past successes with his captain.

This season also marks Jaiswal's reunion with former Indian head coach Dravid, under whose mentorship he earned his first Test and T20I caps. Jaiswal praised Dravid's leadership qualities, noting his supportive and nurturing approach, and expressed eagerness to learn from Dravid both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)