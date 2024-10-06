Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Misses Cut as Aramco Team Series Heats Up

India's Diksha Dagar struggled at the Aramco Team Series, missing the cut after a four-over 77. Despite a standout performance by her teammate Moa Folke, who shot a hole-in-one, they finished 12th. China's Xiyu Lin and France's Celine Boutier tied for the Individual lead at 12-under.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:12 IST
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar had a challenging outing at the Aramco Team Series, carding a four-over 77 to ultimately miss the cut. After opening with a 76, Dagar needed a strong second round, but managed just a single birdie against five bogeys, sealing her fate early.

Diksha's team, which included Moa Folke, Xinyu Cao, and Ding, finished in 12th place despite a memorable moment when Folke achieved a hole-in-one on the Par-3 eighth hole. Meanwhile, the Individual competition was fiercely contested.

China's Xiyu Lin and France's Celine Boutier ended the day tied atop the leaderboard at 12-under-par. Lin impressed with a 67 featuring seven birdies, while Boutier delivered a bogey-free 68. Team Tamburlini secured a narrow victory in the Team event, edging out Team Boutier by one stroke.

