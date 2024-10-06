Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Game-Changing Catch: Inside the T20 World Cup Victory

Suryakumar Yadav's critical catch against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final was a pivotal moment celebrated on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The match-winning move was part of India's triumph, marking their first ICC trophy win in 11 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 2, streamed on Netflix, India's celebrated batsman Suryakumar Yadav shared the unforgettable moment of his stunning catch during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. He described the electrifying atmosphere as he made the split-second decision that shifted the game's momentum.

The star-studded episode featured other cricket luminaries including Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube, all part of the triumphant squad. Suryakumar recollected that despite the ball appearing distant initially, the sight of captain Rohit Sharma positioned at long-on spurred him to sprint, catch, and hurl it back, creating a game-defining moment.

Suryakumar ended the series as a standout batsman, boasting 199 runs across eight matches. His pivotal catch, lauded by commentator Ian Smith as remarkable athleticism, was instrumental in flipping the match in India's favor, leading to a win by seven runs and ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

