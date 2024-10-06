Bihar Unveils Logo and Mascot for Women’s Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled the logo and mascot 'Gudiya' for the Women's Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024, scheduled at the new Rajgir stadium from November 11 to 20, 2024. The momentous occasion was graced by prominent figures in sports administration and hockey, such as Ravindran Sankaran, Director General of the Bihar State Sports Authority, and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh.

The Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur added prestige to the ceremony. The historic city of Rajgir is set to showcase Asia's top hockey teams competing for glory, marking a notable milestone in Bihar's sports legacy. The logo, creatively combining sports with heritage, showcases Bihar's commitment to women's sports empowerment while nodding to its cultural richness. Central to its design is the iconic Bodhi Tree, a symbol of Bihar's spiritual heritage.

The logo’s intertwining branches symbolize growth and resilience, echoing an athlete's journey, and reflect Bihar's expanding role in global sports. The mascot 'Gudiya', unveiled at the event, is a term of affection for young girls in Bihar. Inspired by the endangered house sparrow, it symbolizes resilience and strength, embodying the spirit of the 2024 tournament. This mascot connects deeply with the local culture, advocating for women's empowerment in sports and raising awareness for endangered species conservation.

Fumio Ogura, President of the Asian Hockey Federation, praised the culturally and symbolically significant logo and mascot. "The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 logo and mascot encapsulate Bihar's heritage and women's sports spirit beautifully. We're thankful to the Government of Bihar, Hockey India, and the International Hockey Federation for their invaluable support," Ogura said, as per Hockey India.

Ravindran Sankaran, Director General of the Bihar State Sports Authority, emphasized the tournament's significance. "Welcoming this prestigious tournament to Rajgir marks another step in Bihar's evolution as a sports hub. The unveiling of 'Gudiya' is special, highlighting both our athletes' spirit and Bihar's grit. We're excited by the strides in growing sporting talent and infrastructure, and this event stands as a testament," he remarked.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey stressed the importance of the logo and mascot, saying, "The unveiling of 'Gudiya' and the logo is a moment of pride. It symbolizes Bihar's rich natural and cultural heritage and dedication to sports. I sincerely thank the Bihar Government for their crucial support in hosting the Women's Asian Champions Trophy."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh expressed excitement, noting, "It’s a proud moment for Indian hockey to host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in culturally rich Bihar. The logo and 'Gudiya' poignantly symbolize the athletes' strength, resilience, and growth, underscoring the competition's significance."

