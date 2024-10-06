Left Menu

Sanju Samson Set to Open Against Bangladesh: Aakash Chopra Weighs In

Ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, Aakash Chopra highlights Sanju Samson's tendency to overplay shots. Having missed opportunities in the past, Samson is now set to open with Abhishek Sharma. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirms Samson's pivotal role in the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:57 IST
Sanju Samson Set to Open Against Bangladesh: Aakash Chopra Weighs In
Sanju Samson (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his insights on Sanju Samson's batting style, suggesting that Samson's penchant for hitting too many shots may be an issue. Despite his immense potential, Samson has yet to secure a consistent slot in India's limited-overs cricket team.

Samson, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad but did not play in the main matches, remains eager to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the white-ball format. Chopra proposed that Samson should open with Abhishek Sharma, especially given the absence of other contenders like Ruturaj Gaikwad from the squad.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed Samson's role in the upcoming series, stating that Samson would take the opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma. The first T20I match will take place on Sunday at the newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024