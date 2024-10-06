Sanju Samson Set to Open Against Bangladesh: Aakash Chopra Weighs In

As India gears up for a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his insights on Sanju Samson's batting style, suggesting that Samson's penchant for hitting too many shots may be an issue. Despite his immense potential, Samson has yet to secure a consistent slot in India's limited-overs cricket team.

Samson, who was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad but did not play in the main matches, remains eager to establish himself as a permanent fixture in the white-ball format. Chopra proposed that Samson should open with Abhishek Sharma, especially given the absence of other contenders like Ruturaj Gaikwad from the squad.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, confirmed Samson's role in the upcoming series, stating that Samson would take the opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma. The first T20I match will take place on Sunday at the newly inaugurated Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

