AB de Villiers Backs Kohli to Strengthen RCB, Embraces New IPL Rule Changes

AB de Villiers expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's contribution to RCB in IPL 2025. Amid talks on player retentions, De Villiers also endorsed Faf du Plessis despite his age. The IPL Governing Council approved several key changes, including increased salary caps and new retention rules for the 2025-2027 seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:29 IST
Faf Du Plessis. (Photo- RCB Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's continued commitment to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season in 2025. Speaking on his YouTube channel, '360 Show', De Villiers also threw his support behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who will turn 40 this year.

"Age is just a number," De Villiers commented, dismissing any concerns about du Plessis' age affecting his leadership. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2021, Faf has been a standout performer in the T20 circuit, amassing over 10,000 runs in 392 matches. His IPL tenure includes stints at Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, and RCB.

The IPL Governing Council unveiled new player regulations for 2025-2027. Teams can retain up to six players, including a mix of capped and uncapped talents. The auction purse will rise to INR 120 Crores, with match fees introduced for the first time. Stricter registration rules for overseas players have also been announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

