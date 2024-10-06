AB de Villiers Backs Kohli to Strengthen RCB, Embraces New IPL Rule Changes

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's continued commitment to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL season in 2025. Speaking on his YouTube channel, '360 Show', De Villiers also threw his support behind RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who will turn 40 this year.

"Age is just a number," De Villiers commented, dismissing any concerns about du Plessis' age affecting his leadership. Despite retiring from international cricket in 2021, Faf has been a standout performer in the T20 circuit, amassing over 10,000 runs in 392 matches. His IPL tenure includes stints at Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, and RCB.

The IPL Governing Council unveiled new player regulations for 2025-2027. Teams can retain up to six players, including a mix of capped and uncapped talents. The auction purse will rise to INR 120 Crores, with match fees introduced for the first time. Stricter registration rules for overseas players have also been announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)