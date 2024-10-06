Indian Army Polo Team Triumphs Over US Military

The Indian Army's arena polo team delivered an admirable performance by defeating the US Military in a riveting test match, marking their first international match since 2019.

The team's key players, Prithvi Singh and Mrityunjay Singh, showcased resilience, with Singh continuing the match despite being injured before teammate RK Gautam took over. They emerged victorious with a 13-10 score at the Lakeside Polo Club.

Arena polo stands apart from its outdoor counterpart by taking place in a smaller, enclosed playing field. Unlike traditional polo, which is played on a vast 10-acre field with open boundaries, arena polo is played on dirt with walls affecting the ball's movement, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)