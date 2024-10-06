Left Menu

Indian Army Polo Team Triumphs Over US Military

The Indian Army arena polo team secured a thrilling 13-10 victory against the US Military in a test match, marking their return to international competition since 2019. Notable players included Prithvi Singh and Mrityunjay Singh, who played through injury. Arena polo differs as it is played on a smaller, enclosed field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:27 IST
Indian Army Polo Team Triumphs Over US Military
The Indian Army's arena polo team delivered an admirable performance by defeating the US Military in a riveting test match, marking their first international match since 2019.

The team's key players, Prithvi Singh and Mrityunjay Singh, showcased resilience, with Singh continuing the match despite being injured before teammate RK Gautam took over. They emerged victorious with a 13-10 score at the Lakeside Polo Club.

Arena polo stands apart from its outdoor counterpart by taking place in a smaller, enclosed playing field. Unlike traditional polo, which is played on a vast 10-acre field with open boundaries, arena polo is played on dirt with walls affecting the ball's movement, adding an extra layer of difficulty to the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

